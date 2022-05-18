You see so much advertising with the new cheap Disney Plus subscription

Disney Plus is coming soon with a cheaper plan that makes up for the lower cost with advertising. The streaming service has now indicated approximately how much advertising this will represent.

Broadcast four minutes of advertising per hour

With the arrival of HBO Max, ViaPlay and fierce competition from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Disney Plus to acquire new subscribers. The streaming service has therefore decided to offer a cheaper subscription form soon. In exchange for a lower monthly fee, you will see advertisements while streaming.

Of course, no one wants to be constantly interrupted by annoying commercials in the middle of an exciting movie. That’s why Disney Plus promises you’ll see four minutes of ads for every hour it airs. These advertisements must meet strict conditions, in order to take into account an often younger audience. For example, advertisements on alcohol and political topics are not shown. Disney Plus also doesn’t want to show its competitors’ ads.

Disney Plus isn’t the only streaming service to offer a cheaper subscription. Netflix also says it is working on a subscription with advertising. This makes it more common to pay for multiple streaming services at the same time. For example, if you have Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus, the monthly costs add up quickly.

Deployment only in 2023

We’ve been hearing about Disney Plus’ cheaper subscription form for a while now, but when will it finally arrive? According to the streaming service, the ad subscription will be available in the US before the end of 2022. The rest of the world will have to wait a bit longer, as the international rollout won’t happen until 2023.

