You must see this documentary about the 2022 World Cup

In a week, one of the most controversial World Cups begins. Sunday, November 20 is the day and the host country kicks off against Ecuador. But how is it possible that World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar, a desert country with extremely high temperatures, where human rights do not seem to be very important? Discovery+ explains in the documentary The men who sold out the World Cup expose the corruption and behind-the-scenes politics that dominate this World Cup.

Corruption and clandestine deals in “The men who sold the World Cup”

The astonishment was felt in 2010, when FIFA announced that the 2018 World Cup would go to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. The fact that countries like Australia and the United States were passed over for a country where tropical temperatures are common and where there weren’t even enough stadiums at the time of the announcement caused a lot of controversy. When it later emerged that human rights had been seriously violated during the construction of the stadiums and that hundreds of people had even been killed, more and more questions were raised about this World Cup. world.

In the two-part documentary The Men Who Sold The World Cup the endemic corruption behind the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar is exposed. What kind of secret deals are behind all this? Morgan Pehme and Daniel DiMauro will speak to those involved to better understand this. The documentary about it can now be viewed on Discovery+. You can see the first images below.

More World Cup 2022 documentaries

Also netflix looked into FIFA corruption and abuses surrounding the 2022 World Cup in the documentary series FIFA exposed. The streaming service delves into the history of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the shady deals done at its headquarters. The four-part series is now in theaters.

Another interesting documentary to watch in the lead up to the World Cup is Louis. Documentary maker Geertjan Lassche recorded the life of the current national coach of the Dutch national team in this film. For three years, he followed the ups and downs of Louis van Gaal. The national coach reflects on the ups and downs of his life, both at work and in private. The documentary was Thursday, November 10 broadcast on NPO 1 and can also be seen on Home Pathé.

