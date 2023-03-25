“You” is entering its fifth (and final) season

Netflix announced the popular series You will have one last season. The fifth season of the series about stalker/serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will be released next year.

Last month, the first part of the fourth season of You on Netflix. On March 9, it was time for the second half of the season. And we have yet to see the last of Joe Goldberg. Because Netflix announced one last season.

Fifth and final season

After the first part of the fourth season, in which You became a whodunnit for a while and Joe seemed to be on the right side for once, but it was proven wrong in part two (with a shocking plot twist). We got to see Joe Goldberg become Joe again, glass cage included. In the end, he even told his new flame Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) his real name, shaved off his Jonathan Moore beard, and returned to the United States. Everything is therefore ready for a final season in which we will be able to see Joe again at work on a ground that is familiar to him.

In the teaser announcing the fifth season, we hear Joe in his familiar tone:Well, hello, hello… you. Good morning. Hi you“. but it ends with a new statement:goodbye you“. The fifth season of You it will therefore be the last.

Lead actor Penn Badgley previously announced that the end of the fourth season would be a good ending for the series, but it won’t be. There is no exact release date yet, but we do know that the fifth season will appear in 2024.

With this tweet, Netflix made the final season of You known:

