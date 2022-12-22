you don’t need to enable this new feature in iOS 16.2 (updated)

Update 22-12: Apple pulled the new architecture for Home due to user complaints about crashing smart home devices. This means that it is no longer possible to update your house at this time.

iOS 16.2 is finally out, but it packs a new feature that you don’t just have to turn on. You should pay attention to this.

New iOS 16.2 feature

Apple has with iOS 16.2 released a rather hefty interim update. For example, there is a brand new app, Freeform, with which you can live brainstorm with your friends and family on a blank canvas. Apple Music now also has a new Sing feature, which turns much of your music library into real karaoke. In short: it’s not just a security update!

But there’s also a new feature in iOS 16.2 — and iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 — that you should watch out for. It has to do with the Home app, which you use to control your smart home devices (HomeKit). If you activate the new feature, you may simply lose control of your lights, thermostat, smart plugs and more.

You should pay attention to that

But what is this new function? This is a “new underlying architecture” for Residence. In other words: a major code change, which should ensure that the Home app works faster and more efficiently. The problem with this architecture is that it does not backward compatible is. If you transfer your home, Apple devices that you haven’t yet updated will no longer be able to control your smart home equipment.

You will automatically receive a notification about the new architecture when updating to iOS 16.2, but you can also find the corresponding function yourself in the Home app. In the app, tap on the sphere with the three dots at the top right and go to “Home settings”. Scroll down and select “Software Update”. You will see a notification at the top: “Upgrade available for home”. When you tap Learn More and Continue, you’ll see which Apple devices you still need to update to work with the new architecture. So don’t press “Update anyway”: you’ll lose control of your smart home on all those devices.

When can I activate the function?

Once you’ve updated all your devices to 16.2, or in the case of the Mac to 13.1 and for the Apple Watch to 9.2, you’re ready to apply the new architecture. Can a device not handle the latest update because it is no longer supported? Then it’s very important to just stick with the old Woning architecture. This way you can continue to operate your smart home with your old device.

