You can visit this inspiring flexible workplace in Den Bosch for free (!)

Recently you can go to a while in Den Bosch flexible and inspiring workplace. In one of Willem Twee’s music and visual arts art spaces, workplaces have been set up that you can use for free. You just walk in and get to work. Is your working day over? Then you can finish well with a visit to the pop scene Willem Twee. Pleasant!

Janna (20), Maik (36) and Ronella (47) certainly love coming here. No wonder, because you have good WiFi, space, tranquility, an inspiring place and heating panels that make work pleasant. The Brabançons explain why they love working here so much.

Janna likes to sit with Willem Twee

Perfect place for Janna to study

Janna lives in Eindhoven and studies at Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Tilburg, but enjoys traveling to Den Bosch to work here. “When I arrived here, I immediately thought it was a nice building. It’s industrial, but not in a cold, cold way,” she says. work places are also nicer than those at his school.

“Here you have more space on the table for your things and you are not constantly distracted by passers-by,” says Janna. She continues: “There are also infrared panels that you can operate yourself. So you won’t get cold feet and you can warm your hands on them. And that without having to keep the whole room warm! Ronella is also a fan: “I’m a very cold person and I’m very warm here.”

The location makes it the perfect place to work, says Janna: “When I lose focus, I wander around. Then my head is empty again and I can continue. There is a new exhibition every two months. Janna says: “I really like the current exhibition, everyday sounds that have been integrated into the music. In the previous exhibition, there was a slide in the hall, which you could slide between works. Luckily, noises don’t bother you at all when working here.

Willem Twee offers ideal flexible workplace for gym owner Maik

A stone’s throw from the Maik sports hall

Maik has his own gym in Den Bosch, a stone’s throw from Willem Twee: TrainStation073. Practically an ideal location for his office. When he entered for the first time, he was immediately convinced: “I immediately had a pleasant feeling. The ambiance is just nice, it’s something you can’t describe.”

However, it was not obvious that Maik would come here: “I always passed by, but I thought it was just an exhibition space. When I walked in I discovered it was very different. He also finds peace to work at Willem Twee. “Everyone works for themselves. That’s why I can work well here undisturbed, I like it.

Not only the work places are a reason for Maik to return. “In the Cafe Guillaume Two you can chat without interruption. You also eat tasty and healthy here.” Even if you are vegetarian or vegan, you have come to the right place here. Because Maik Willem Twee is of course very close to his gym, but the location is convenient for many more people, he says: “You are five minutes from the city center and three minutes from the station. and you can also easily park in front of the door.”

Ronella is completely comfortable with Willem Twee

As an office for freelancer Ronella

Ronella is originally from Bossche and works as a freelance marketer/copywriter for clients nationwide. Sometimes she works in client offices, but on other working days she likes to come to Willem Twee. “It’s a bit like going to the office, I like that. I can also work from home in Den Bosch, but then you’ll do the laundry faster,” says Ronella.

But it’s more than practical. “You are in an art space with a different exhibition each time. In fact, my office is constantly being redecorated. I mainly work in the cultural sector and you are in the middle of that here. Sometimes it also translates into a new mission for me,” says Ronella.

So enough people around you, but without being distracted, says Ronella: “It’s very busy, but not too busy. It is also clear that you come here to work. Like Janna, Ronella is impressed with the property. “It’s a monument, but without being old-fashioned. The lighting is also wonderful. I like this.”

Also your flexible workplace in Den Bosch

Do you also see yourself sitting on such a flexible workplace in Den Bosch with Willem Twee? That can! Take your things with you and enjoy good WiFi while you work or study. Everyone is welcome and it costs absolutely nothing. There are even more options besides flexible workstations.

For example, rent a meeting room for your presentation or meeting in one of the adjoining rooms. These are suitable for groups of 2 to 50 people. Willem Twee is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.