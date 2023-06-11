Those still looking for a nice sunny spot in the sun can still make one their own on Delfzijl beach on Saturdays. There is all the space.

Whether this is because of the lack of water (at the end of the morning it is still low tide) or because of the open day in Eemshaven – for which the weather is of course very pleasant – we do not know, but the Delfzijl beach will remain busy on Saturdays and remarkably empty in the early afternoon.

Also note: the 13 people who settle there just after noon are almost all German tourists. Less surprising is their great wonder at the void. Such a beautiful beach and so few people, when the thermometer really reaches 24 degrees. “Wie ist es möglich?”

Private beach

Such a “private beach” seems like a dream and among beachgoers there is great amazement and excitement. ,,Wow. Is it always so quiet here? Incredible,” says a lady from Aachen enjoying the sun with her daughter-in-law in the sand.

Just like their compatriots, they went out for a few days over a long weekend (it was Fronleichnaam on Thursday) and spent a few days in the north of the Netherlands for the first time with their motorhome. It is located at the foot of the Eemshotel. “We’ve been to The Hague before, but that’s a whole different story. What a space! And the toilets are free. It’s a different story there, just like parking.”

The absence of the sea, which you don’t see at half past one, plays tricks on it a bit. “What time is high tide? Not before five o’clock? Do you know a cool place to shop?”

Toddler

Meanwhile, Maximilian (2) from Lingen bravely walks along the beach. He searches for seashells with his father, ignores the unique situation and takes full advantage of it. On the beach, sister Merle (6 weeks) and the mothers are sitting under an umbrella on the beach.

They go out for a day from Lingen and also discover Delfzijlster beach for the first time, which was opened in 2021 after the dike was lifted. ,,Until now we often went to Norddeich on our own Wadden coast, but it is much, much busier there. We could almost drive to the beach. I think next time we will come back here.”

Family

For the Hohn family from Bonn, the introduction to Delfzijl is also new. They are in them Long weekend all seven settled in a holiday park near Emmen and deliberately sought out the sea. “Last year we took a wrong turn in the industrial area, which was also impressive, by the way, and we missed the beach, but now we drove right the first time.”

Grandfather Jozef Hohn is left alone on the beach when his wife and daughter go in search of shells and mussels with his family. He appreciates it so much and is surprised to see mainland Germany across the water. “I was thinking a Dutch island.”

English-speaking Pole Marcin has known this for a long time. He works and lives further in Groningen and in good weather, alone or with a girlfriend, he regularly goes to the beach in Delfzijl. Line on a blanket, head in the sand.

It doesn’t have to be as hot as this weekend, but that’s of course a bonus. “Usually the toilets are closed, but otherwise it’s just great here. I really don’t know why it’s often so quiet.”