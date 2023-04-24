You can see it in Radar – Radar on Monday, April 24

Radar can be seen again on television next Monday. This week, we’re looking at European plans for a law that would force electronics makers to carry out repairs. But how does it work exactly? We are also talking about Henricke, she paid hospitalization costs in 2022, without having been hospitalized that year. What is going on? Finally, Fons is investigating the source of the flood of complaints from telecommunications provider Delta.

New European law: right to repair

The Netherlands wants to have a circular economy by 2050. In other words: everything must be reused. But the products break down quickly and are often beyond repair. Or they can be fixed, but end up on the trash heap. This is why a law is being drafted at European level which will force producers to do things differently. For example, it will oblige manufacturers to also repair broken equipment outside the 2-year legal guarantee. But nothing has been determined on the amount of the costs, for example. What exactly is the new law? And how badly do we really want devices repaired instead of buying something new?

Many complaints against the telecommunications provider Delta

It rains complaints against Caiway and Delta, DELTA Fiber’s TV and internet providers. Emails, reactions on the Radar forum and bad reviews on Klachtenkompas and Trustpilot. Complaints vary: poor connection, poor customer service, modems not delivered, and fiber not installed. People are particularly unhappy with communication. Everything seems to be going wrong. And what will Caiway do to solve the problems?

You didn’t go to the hospital in 2022, but did you pay for it? How is it possible?

It’s been a problem for years: the DBC system. Hospitals record diagnosis, treatment and costs in a so-called Diagnosis and Treatment Combination (DBC). Hospitals then pass these costs on to Medicare. Because of the dbc system, patients sometimes pay their deductible for a year in which they have not had care. Many people try to plan their care so that they don’t lose their deductible unnecessarily. Henry too. Because she was not in the hospital throughout 2022, she believed she incurred no costs that year. Yet the cost of the hospital appointment was billed in January 2023 from her 2022 deductible. How could that be, and more importantly, how could she have known?

