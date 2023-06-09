Frédérique Matla shrugged after the 4-0 win over China in Eindhoven. Certainly, the Orange striker would have preferred a vacation after the end of a difficult and trying season with Den Bosch. But the focus immediately had to be on the Dutch team for a long summer. In just four weeks, no less than twelve international FIH Pro League matches are scheduled. The European Championship will follow in August, including a month of preparation.

“Yes, maybe I would have preferred to have some free time. But you have no choice, do you? Matla said. “We are just going to play twelve games together. We have to suffer for a while now, but we will only benefit from it next year towards the Games.

The calendars are increasingly full, in almost all sports. Events are lucrative. The world hockey association FIH had another reason to create the Pro League in 2019. Hockey was in danger of losing its Olympic status a decade ago. Sport needed global momentum and media attention. The Pro League must be the means to that end, a competition for the top nine hockey nations that takes place over several periods of the year.

Very good for India and China, where they don’t have competition, but in the Netherlands it often struggles with the major league and national teams. “But the FIH doesn’t really take into account our competition. We are only one of the countries. In the Netherlands, we still have to make this change, that the FIH looks at it from a completely different point of view,” said Paul van Ass, national women’s coach, in Eindhoven.

There, at the Oranje Rood complex, two more international matches against Australia and another pot against China will follow in the coming days. After that, Orange will travel to London, Amsterdam and Antwerp as part of this Pro League circus, each time for a few games. Calling the country competition a commercial monstrosity is going too far for Van Ass. “Actually, these girls should have been lying on the beach, but we just have to play these games. That means I have to make concessions.

There are many. First, Van Ass gave its players two weeks off from July 5. “Then there are four weeks of preparation for the European Championship. It’s actually two weeks too little, but considering the basic physical condition of the girls, it works. In addition, Van Ass now gives around four players a full rest every Pro League game.

On the men’s side, national coach Jeroen Delmee has chosen to leave all Bloemendaal and Kampong players at home in this first block of four Pro League games in Eindhoven. They played in the playoff final last week. The few thousand spectators were therefore unable to see top players like Jorrit Croon, Floris Wortelboer, Lars Balk, Thierry Brinkman and Terrance Pieters against India on Wednesday evening.

As a competition, the Pro League, which already started in December, is not alive. They remain glorified practice potties, Van Ass agreed. He sees opportunities to improve the concept. “A good next step would be to group it by continent. Now we have to go back to Argentina in December to play against Argentina and England. In two weeks we will play USA in London. If you limit the distances traveled and the number of matches in this way, it is good against overload and good for our CO 2 emissions.

The first try against China was amply conclusive, even if things went wrong at a level of detail and with the corners against the Chinese team of Alyson Annan, the national coach who had to leave the Orange last year because a climate of insecurity would have arisen under her. . “I didn’t think about it today. We are busy with ourselves. And it’s going very well,” said Matla, who didn’t score.

Delmee’s men beat India 4-1. All the goals came from debutants: Pepijn Reyenga, Boris Burkhardt and Duco Telgenkamp (2).

