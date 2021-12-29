‘Yellowstone’ series ‘1883’ marks the best start in years

1883 is one of the most-watched premieres in years, over the past six years anyway.

Taylor Sheridan’s series follows the Dutton family on a journey through the Great Plains in the hopes of reaching what is considered the last stronghold of wild America. It is an account of the westward expansion and a study of how a family tries to escape poverty.

Huge start

1883 is a spin-off of Yellowstone, which follows later generations of Duttons. The series has attracted eight million television viewers, Nielsen says. Considering that Yellowstone started in 2018 with an audience of less than three million viewers, there’s a lot to look forward to.

1883 thus breaks records. Deadline reports that it was also the premiere of the most-watched series on streaming service Paramount +. And if you watch the live linear ratings, you see that 1883 nevertheless managed to captivate some 4.9 million people.

This is the biggest first since 2015 on US cable television. AMC In the Badlands was then the biggest premiere, that after The walking dead created what was then one of the most watched series.

knew more 1883 65% of the audience who watched Yellowstone. No small task either.