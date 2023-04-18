Yellen will outline US economic priorities on China in a speech on Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will address the Biden administration’s key goals for US-China economic ties in a speech in Washington on Thursday, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday, as tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue to rise.

Yellen, who said last week she would travel to Beijing to meet her new Chinese economic counterparts, will make the remarks at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

In her speech, Yellen will outline the Biden administration’s economic priorities regarding China, including protecting America’s national security interests, promoting “healthy” competition and, where possible, cooperating on global issues such as climate change, debt relief and macroeconomic stability.

Yellen is expected to highlight US economic strength.

“In her remarks, Secretary Yellen will underscore that the United States is confident in the continued fundamental strength of our economy in its bilateral relationship with China,” said the Treasury Department, which will also address growth-boosting investments in infrastructure, advanced semiconductors, and more. Manufacturing and clean energy energy technologies.

The speaking schedule follows last week’s International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, where Yellen spoke with Chinese finance officials, including People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, in plenary sessions and a roundtable discussion on ways to improve debt relief for the poor. Countries.

Following US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali, Yellen has spoken with her Chinese counterparts on several occasions, including a meeting with then-Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich in January. In Macroeconomics and Financial Affairs.

Face-to-face meetings have been postponed amid tensions over the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the US mainland and tensions over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US Representative Kevin McCarthy.

A Treasury official said the speech was well-timed, after Yellen spoke with her counterparts from G7 democracies Australia and New Zealand last week. Another observer to these comments was Liu’s replacement at China’s new Economic Leadership Council, led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The Treasury Department said Yellen will outline America’s priorities “to protect our national security interests and protect human rights, including targeted actions to advance our core interests where appropriate.”

“He will also emphasize the need for healthy and mutually beneficial economic competition for American workers and businesses, including working with our allies to pressure China’s unfair economic practices.” Finance Ministry said.