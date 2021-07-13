U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged her European counterparts not to give up anti-epidemic measures too soon and to continue to stimulate the economy. During a visit to EU finance ministers in Brussels, he advocated for closer cooperation between the United States and the European Union in various policy areas, according to Secretary of State Hans Wijelpreef (Taxation).

Yellen was the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury in ten years to personally attend EU Council of Ministers. The consultation lasted more than two hours and, among other things, took action to green the economies and streamline the agenda. Whistleblower called the discussion “exciting, fun” in a “slightly emotional context”.

European Commissioner Paulo Gentiloni (Economic Affairs and Finance) was very pleased with the meeting. He called for a “shift from a winter of discontent to a summer of contentment” from the cold Atlantic relations under President Donald Trump to a new relationship of cooperation with the Joe Biden administration.

Janet Yellen has warned the EU of the economic dangers now looming as new types threaten to re-lock society. According to him, Europe and the United States must continue to pay into the economy by 2022, and budget rules must be flexible enough to quickly intervene in new crises.