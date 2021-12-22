Year of birth 1965 for the recall • Brussels launches a trial to vaccinate children

The Randstad employment agency today filed a complaint against Sywert van Lienden, Bernd Damme and Camille van Gestel, the founders of the Auxiliary Alliance Foundation. Randstad confirms this after reporting by Follow the money (FTM). Last year Randstad provided fifteen employees to the nonprofit initiative that brought face masks to the Netherlands. Randstad’s head of legal affairs told FTM it was not known at the time that the three had made a profit of 20 million euros. Lawyer Peter Plasman files the report with the Amsterdam Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The employees supplied by Randstad were involved in, among other things, recruiting new people, mouth cup testing and the logistics of the Alliance Auxiliary Troops. The employment agency paid their salaries, assuming the foundation was not for profit. But unbeknownst to them, according to Randstad, the employees participated in the activities of the trading company Relief Goods Alliance, which made the profits.

“We have been involved from the start, because we thought it was a non-profit initiative to provide care with masks,” explains Patrick van der Herberg, head of legal affairs. “Everyone did it with the belief that everything was non-profit. It also created an incredible solidarity in this group. You can imagine it shocked us when we found out last May that millions were coming from there. ‘to be won. We think it’s wrong. Then you have to do something. “

Randstad asked Van Lienden, Damme and Van Gestel to repay the millions to the government, but they did not want it. FTM reports that Randstad filed during the summer a preliminary claim for an amount between 100,000 and 150.00 euros for the hours worked by the fifteen employees. Mid-October Plasman said he would file a report on behalf of five people involved. Randstad now believes that this approach was more in line with the real goal, which is that all money should be returned to the state.