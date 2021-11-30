‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer Reveals Thousands Of Deaths

No male mammals except 2 survive Y: The Last Man.

For example, we see Ashley Romans as Agent 355, who is asked who she is since she is not active in the Secret Service. This refers to the fact that his character is part of The Culper Ring (a spy ring started by George Washington). And we meet the Amazons, as well as the town of Marrisville, Ohio, which is run by former inmates.

All men die

In the drama series, all mammals with a Y chromosome die, just like in the comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

We follow Yorick, who along with his Ampersand monkey is the only surviving male mammal, into a special new world. In it, the survivors try to build a new world, but of course it’s not very easy.

It is not yet clear where the series can be viewed in the Netherlands. It will debut in the US on September 13 on FX on Hulu.