XOXO: new Gossip Girl images are now visible

New Gossip Girl Set eight years after the original, it shows how much the lives of teenagers in the American metropolis have changed over the past decade. Kristen Bell returns as the mysterious narrator, but otherwise a lot of the cast looks different. Emily Alyn Lind gets one of the lead roles and Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno can also be seen.

New footage can be seen in the video below. The reboot will begin in a week in the US via the HBO Max streaming service, which unfortunately is not available in the Netherlands. But there may still be a way to feast on all the joys and sorrows. BBC has purchased the broadcast rights and will broadcast it on BBC One. This will (hopefully) make it a lot easier to watch.