Xiaomi unveils phone with 1-inch rear camera sensor: ‘Greatest ever’ | NOW

Phone maker Xiaomi has the 12S ultra present. The new high-end device will appear in China. The smartphone is distinguished by the camera island on the back, which looks like a single lens and takes up a third of the space in the case.

The 12S Ultra is part of the 12S series. These are Xiaomi’s new best phones, coming out six months after the previous series.

On the back of the 12S Ultra, a camera lens seems to have been placed. In reality, there are three: a wide-angle lens (48 megapixels), a periscope lens (48 megapixels, intended for zooming) and a standard lens. The latter has a huge 1-inch sensor – according to Xiaomi the largest ever installed on a smartphone.

It is a Sony IMX989 sensor (50 megapixels). Thanks to the size of the sensor, it should capture more light in dark environments. Colors also need to be better captured.

According to Xiaomi director Lei Jun, Xiaomi developed the large camera sensor together with Sony. The companies shared the costs (converted more than 14 million euros). Incidentally, the director claims that the sensor can also be used later by other smartphone manufacturers, “to promote improvements in the field of mobile cameras”.

Not for sale in the Netherlands

The device also has a 6.73-inch OLED display. The screen can refresh up to 120 times per second. This is possible on most high-end phones these days. It ensures that images are displayed smoothly and stutter-free. The phone also has a 4,860 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 67 watts.

For now, the 12S series phones will only appear in China. The 12S Ultra costs 5,999 yuan (about 859 euros). It is not known whether the device will later appear in the Netherlands. The Xiaomi 12 series appeared in our country.