Xiaomi informed Androidworld this morning that the tech company has been officially taken off the US blacklist.

Xiaomi on the military blacklist

The United States recently blacklisted some Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, ZTE, and Xiaomi. There is a big difference: Xiaomi has been placed on a military blacklist. America blacklists companies considered to be “Chinese Communist Military Enterprise” and Xiaomi has since January 2021 this stamp. This military blacklist has fewer consequences for a company than the so-called list of US Treasury Department entities that includes Huawei. Xiaomi, unlike Huawei, could still receive deliveries from US companies, but Xiaomi had to do without additional capital. Americans and US companies could no longer invest in Xiaomi and also had to sell their shares.

Xiaomi complained then the US government announced the same month and in March also the known reason why Xiaomi ended up on the American blacklist. Finally, it was announced earlier this month that Xiaomi by the United States would be removed from the blacklist and now it’s final:

This morning it was officially announced to tech company Xiaomi that it has been officially removed from the US blacklist. Xiaomi’s listing as a Chinese Communist Military Company took place under the leadership of former US President Trump. The US court announced last night, May 25 at 4:10 a.m., that the Xiaomi group was no longer officially blacklisted by the US government. District of Columbia U.S. Court Has Official Xiaomi List door the US Department of Defense revoked the NDAA list of Chinese Communist Military Enterprises (CMCC) and Xiaomi is officially no longer on the blacklist. The court ruled that around the world wrongly Xiaomi tech company door the US Department of Defense is on the NDAA list of Chinese Communist Military Enterprises (CMCC).

Case won

Xiaomi therefore took legal action and the trade restrictions were immediately revoked. This means that investors of US nationality are allowed to keep their shares / holdings in Xiaomi, and investments in the tech company can also be made from America again.