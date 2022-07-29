Xi warns Biden of Pelosi visit to Taiwan: ‘Don’t play with fire’

Correspondent Sjoerd den Daas:

“A faltering economy, a real estate crisis, problems in the financial sector and a covid policy that is starting to show cracks: Xi has his hands full in trying to steer the Chinese ship to calmer waters. Especially in this year, when he has finished the most important political post hopes to brighten up his career: at the party congress this autumn, he hopes to obtain an unusual third mandate at the head of the party, a year in which, more than ever, he cannot afford to make weak appearances, especially when it comes to the US.

Mao Zedong is known as the man who killed tens of millions of people, but he is also known as the man who put China back together. Xi also wants to go down in the history books as the man who made China strong and powerful on the world stage.

The tone Xi is using toward Biden in Taiwan, according to the Chinese statement, is hardening, and the risk of further escalation or miscalculation increases. But even shortly before the Party Congress, Xi will likely have little interest in a military adventure around Taiwan, the outcome of which is uncertain.”