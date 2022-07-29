Xi warns Biden of Pelosi visit to Taiwan: ‘Don’t play with fire’
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden not to “play with fire”. This warning concerns a possible visit to Taiwan by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Xi strongly opposes such a visit to what he believes to be a renegade Chinese province, and he made that clear during the fifth phone call between him and Biden. Besides the issue of Taiwan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the climate and the difficult trade relations between the United States and China were also discussed.
According to the White House, the two presidents have instructed their staff to arrange a follow-up to today’s conversation. “Especially on topics like climate change and public health.”
Burn
Xi stressed that China is against Taiwan independence and outside interference, Chinese state media reported. He also said a visit by Pelosi, after all a sign of US support for Taiwan, would have consequences. “Whoever plays with fire will only get burned,” he said, according to state media. “I hope that’s clear for America.”
Biden stressed that US policy toward Taiwan has not changed. Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the current situation, the White House said in a statement. He also states that the United States opposes undermining peace and stability in Taiwan.
