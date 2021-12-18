Xi Jinping’s support for Vladimir Putin in conflict with US and NATO over Ukraine issue

During a virtual summit between the two leaders on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with his Russian envoy, Vladimir Putin, that NATO should not expand into Ukraine and deploy troops and weapons in the country.

Putin and Ji held a sitting session Increasing tensions Thousands of Russian troops were concentrated on the Ukrainian border between Moscow and Washington.

According to Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushako, the Russian and Chinese leaders “discussed growing threats to Russia’s national interests from the US and NATO, which continue to move their military infrastructure closer to Russia’s borders.”

Ushakov also told Putin that he needed to negotiate with NATO and the United States on security guarantees.

Vladimir Putin (right) has said he plans to meet with President Xi Jinping (left) in February to attend the Olympics. AP Photo / Alexander Zemlyanichenko, Swimming Pool, File

Xi responded, “I understand Russia’s concerns and fully support our efforts to introduce these security guarantees to Russia.”

Xi stressed that Moscow and Beijing must “protect” their security interests, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency in C Hina.

“Currently, under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’, some international powers are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia, brutally trampling on the standards of international law and recognized international relations,” Xinhua was quoted as saying.

Chinese President Vladimir Putin has reportedly asked NATO and the United States to hold talks on security guarantees. MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images

The two leaders appear to have developed relations after the US imposed sanctions on China Oppression Uyghur Muslims and Russia on the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“Based on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for mutual interests, a new model of cooperation has been developed between our two countries,” Putin told the Associated Press.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied planning a military operation against Ukraine, after US officials warned their allies that an invasion was possible early next year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands before their talks on November 12, 2021. Image by Ramil Chittikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool, Associated Press, File

Putin said he planned to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and attend next year’s Winter Olympics.

The United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom have said they will not send VIPs to the Winter Olympics. China’s diplomatic boycott Human Rights Register. Other countries have said they will not send officers due to epidemic travel restrictions.

