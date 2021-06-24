Xbox announces Space Jam for Xbox Game Pass and 3 special consoles

Space Jam: a new legacy It hits theaters July 16 and on HBO Max in the US. But in recent months, Xbox and Warner Bros. is also gearing up for the arrival of a game that fans loved, and we know it will be officially available on Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release.

A game that players have imagined!

Xbox says it got a lot of ideas to make a game like the movie, and in the end two people were chosen: Narayan from India and Ricky from the United States. Ricky’s idea was to do a classic “beat ’em up” and Narayan added special mechanics to it, all in keeping with classic 90s arcade games.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – So the game will feature Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny characters, Lola Bunny, and new Tune Squad member LeBron James as he takes on the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball game.

A rogue AI named Al G. Rhythm has locked our heroes into Warner’s servers, forcing the Tune Squad to fight their way through the virtual army created by Al G as they search for four pieces of the “Legacy Code” that gives them access to the infamous villain’s secret location. .

The new Space Jam: A Legacy will be released on July 1, 2021 as a perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and will be available free to everyone starting July 15. The game is developed by Digital Eclipse, an arcade-style studio.

3 new Xbox Space Jam consoles

In other news with the release of the film, the Xbox teams have developed three Xbox consoles in the colors of Space Jam.

Tune Squad, featuring one of Bugs Bunny’s favorite colors: carrot orange

Goon Squad is paars

Serververse, referring to Warner’s servers

Each “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Xbox Wireless console is available for $ 69.99 with release slated for July 8, while supplies last on the Microsoft Store and Amazon in the US.

The Goon Squad and Serververse consoles are only available in the United States from Amazon.com (while supplies last).

The Tune Squad console will be available in July from the Microsoft Store and from third-party resellers in North America, APAC, LATAM, and EMEA. It is the only one of the three that will be available in France, and in very limited quantities on Microsoft Store and Amazon.fr.