Write a review about Garbage and Flowers

2022-12-27

There are groups that want to remain mysterious and decide for themselves when they want to be heard.is such a group. Originally from Wellington, New Zealand, now based in Sydney, Australia. The last time they released anything was in 2016 (the EP). Now there’s another EP,registered in a former courthouse that now operates as Airbnb.

Founder and vocalist Helen Johnstone first practiced with bandmates Ben Wright Smith, Paul Yates and Tom Williams before co-founder Yuri Frusin joined them. The songs he had written before started to take shape and he managed to add a few more. The band’s sound hasn’t changed much in its 30 years of existence. It’s against the grain, by-produced, unruly and very DIY, with the predominant influence of The Velvet Underground.

Only… with that, you don’t make enough of an American cult band. Far too short. Already during the opening track ‘Eye Know Who You Are’ you hope that it will be better after that. After several full listens to the mini album, this song, which evokes memories of The Byrds, is still somewhat acceptable. Johnstone’s voice is not only out of tune, it doesn’t follow the rhythm of the music at all. The title track ‘Cinnemon Sea’ continues on the same path. You’d think one of the five would point it out to him. Fortunately, she doesn’t have to sing too much on ‘On The Radio’.

When Frusin finally gets back to singing, you hope it will at least get better. Sadly… the protest song ‘Red Star’ has to be the most horrible and boring song on the album. The monotonous voice that is said / sung on the hits of the acoustic guitar brings us “Lenin is my hero, Trotsky is my hero”which Johnstone will talk about in a moment “you owe me a whole dollar” sing away. Close Jacob B is not so much better ( “You drive your car and your world is very small and you feel very big” ) Also musically it’s not much: the melodies aren’t strong and the simplistic guitar chords can’t captivate enough.

If The Garbage and the Flowers is the best New Zealand has to offer musically, then the country should start to worry. Maybe they had to move to Australia from the local taste police? Either way: you can safely skip this album, unless you’re looking for something to tease the neighbors.