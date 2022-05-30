Wreckage of crashed plane and 20 bodies found in Nepal

Wreckage of the plane of the private airline Tara Air. The bodies of the occupants were also found in the area. ImageAFP

“We are busy recovering the bodies of the victims and taking them to Kathmandu,” said a spokesman for the airport in the Nepalese capital. Poor weather conditions and persistent cloud cover make it difficult for rescuers to search for victims among the wreckage.

The plane from private airline Tara Air disappeared from radar on Sunday during a domestic flight from the tourist town of Pokhara to Jomsom, about 70 kilometers north. Authorities confirm that the plane crashed in the mountains of the Mustang district, not far from the final destination of the flight. “After analysis of the images, it appears that the plane did not catch fire. It seems that the plane crashed into a large rock,” said a spokesman for Pokhara airport.

The Tara Air plane dates from 1979 and has been flying in the region ever since. On board were Nepalese, four Indians and two Germans.

Nepal | Crashed Tara Air plane located in Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang The plane with 22 people including four Indians on board disappeared yesterday. (Photo source: Nepal Army) pic.twitter.com/W4n5PV3QfA — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Past accidents



In Nepal, due to the increase in the number of tourists, more and more flights are made due to the difficult land connections, but the Nepalese airlines have a bad reputation. The European Union is banning all Nepalese airlines from accessing European airspace because they would operate in an unsafe manner. In addition, the weather in high mountains often changes unexpectedly, which makes flying dangerous.

Flights between Pokhara and Jomsom are often filled with tourists wishing to circle the 8,091 meter high Annapurnas. In February 2016, a Tara Air plane crashed into a mountain on the same route. In December 2010, a plane belonging to the same airline crashed on a flight from Lamidanda in eastern Nepal to Kathmandu.