WRC: Fourmaux longer on the reserve bench

Adrien Fourmaux will also miss the WRC round in New Zealand after Greece. M-Sport has reached an agreement with the Northerner not to cut corners for a fourth Puma. The Frenchman isn’t exhausted yet, as next week he will start the practice sessions for Catalonia, where he will also be present.

Adrien Fourmaux (Ford) is gradually moving away. After a difficult start in the WRC this year, he seemed to be recovering somewhat, but his crash on the Ypres Rally disrupted the curve. Fourmaux was ill, but still chased fourth place from Oliver Solberg (Hyundai), but misjudged Watou. A line through the bill that was suddenly extended to Greece, where it was not allowed from M-Sport. There has been too much damage to the Puma and M-Sport is sticking to one greenhouse per driver.

There appeared to be a strong comeback in New Zealand, but the logistical and financial costs are obscured in M-Sport’s statement. Fourmaux can fully concentrate on Catalonia where he must reserve his seat for next year. The young doctor must therefore make peace with the reserve bench, while M-Sport sends Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and the paying Lorenzo Bertelli to Kiwiland.