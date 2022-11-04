WRC: Fourmaux longer on the reserve bench
Adrien Fourmaux will also miss the WRC round in New Zealand after Greece. M-Sport has reached an agreement with the Northerner not to cut corners for a fourth Puma. The Frenchman isn’t exhausted yet, as next week he will start the practice sessions for Catalonia, where he will also be present.
There appeared to be a strong comeback in New Zealand, but the logistical and financial costs are obscured in M-Sport’s statement. Fourmaux can fully concentrate on Catalonia where he must reserve his seat for next year. The young doctor must therefore make peace with the reserve bench, while M-Sport sends Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and the paying Lorenzo Bertelli to Kiwiland.
Photo: RIP – Davy Degryse
