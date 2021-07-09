Wozniak: “Why aren’t people allowed to repair Apple devices? “
He spoke with it Support for the movement for the right to repair, which fights for the release of resources and information to repair devices. The movement wants laws to be passed that require companies to take action to allow consumers to repair their own equipment.
Apple currently requires users to have their Apple devices repaired by company employees. The company hardly offers any spare parts or underlying information.
Question from an activist
Wozniak, who co-founded the company with Steve Jobs in 1976, answers a question from Right to Repair activist Louis Rossmann in a 9-minute Cameo video. According to Wozniak, Apple would never have started without access to simple information such as TV plans.
“I couldn’t afford a TTY keyboard when I was young,” says Wozniak. Using blueprints, however, he managed to assemble his own teletype machine.
“We used to deliver plans”
He also points out that the tech giant simply shipped blueprints and other designs with the Apple II. According to Wozniak, it was even the profit engine of Apple’s first ten years.
“Why would you stop people who want to fix their own devices? ” he’s asking himself. “What harm has the Apple II done to Apple? “
Rossman, who professionally repairs laptops, has now called on Wozniak to become actively involved in the movement. Rossman is currently trying to raise $ 6 million to hold a referendum on the right to repair.
Steve Wozniak left Apple in 1985.