Wozniak: “Why aren’t people allowed to repair Apple devices? “

Question from an activist

Wozniak, who co-founded the company with Steve Jobs in 1976, answers a question from Right to Repair activist Louis Rossmann in a 9-minute Cameo video. According to Wozniak, Apple would never have started without access to simple information such as TV plans.

“I couldn’t afford a TTY keyboard when I was young,” says Wozniak. Using blueprints, however, he managed to assemble his own teletype machine.

“We used to deliver plans”

He also points out that the tech giant simply shipped blueprints and other designs with the Apple II. According to Wozniak, it was even the profit engine of Apple’s first ten years.

“Why would you stop people who want to fix their own devices? ” he’s asking himself. “What harm has the Apple II done to Apple? “

Rossman, who professionally repairs laptops, has now called on Wozniak to become actively involved in the movement. Rossman is currently trying to raise $ 6 million to hold a referendum on the right to repair.

Steve Wozniak left Apple in 1985.