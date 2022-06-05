Wouter Versluijs new party leader of D66 Zeeland | Walcheren

VLISSINGEN – Wouter Versluijs is the new leader of the D66 Zeeland party in the 2023 Provincial Council elections. He succeeds Ton Veraart.

Veraart was the party leader in the 2019 elections and is currently the party leader of the D66 States faction. He sees a perfect successor in Versluijs. ,,It is good to make room after eight years and not interfere with the flow. And it’s also good for recharging one’s batteries,” says Veraart. ,,I thought about it for a while, but it is also important that the sound of D66 is interpreted by several people. Wouter has been active as a citizen committee member for a few years now and is doing very well.

Veraart hopes D66 members will grant him an eligible spot on the candidate list. ,,Then we will certainly continue with enthusiasm, but with Wouter as the leader and leader of the group. And he will certainly do it very well.

happy and proud

Since 2013, Versluijs, who lives in Vlissingen, has held various positions for D66 Zeeland. He started as a campaign coordinator during the 2014 municipal elections in Middelburg and worked in this municipality as a member of the general management committee. When he moved to Hulst, Versluijs breathed new life into local band D66. In addition, he was a member of the board of D66 Zeeland for many years and since 2019 a member of the province’s space committee.

The provincial council elections will take place on March 15, 2023.