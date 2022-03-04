Would you welcome a Ukrainian refugee? † Join the conversation

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, many Ukrainians have fled. The Telegraph reports that more than 450,000 people have fled to Poland. Every day, around 100,000 people cross the border. Most Ukrainians stay in Poland. Some travel to other countries in Europe. Families in the Netherlands can make themselves available to receive and accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Several organizations act as mediators to connect a Dutch family with a Ukrainian refugee. It’s about stopping people from mindlessly welcoming someone into their home. For example, you can register with the Dutch Refugee Council, through their website you will be linked to Takecarebnb. There you fill out an intake form to get in touch with refugee families who need shelter.

Huib van Mierlo tells The Telegraph why he makes a room available to Ukrainian refugees: “How beautiful it is when men who have remained in Ukraine know that their loved ones are lovingly cared for here in host families. Huib tries to encourage as many Dutch people as possible to open their homes to refugees from Ukraine.

Robert Zaal, the director of Takecarebnb, told the Haarlems Dagblad that families who make their homes available to refugees should realize what a refugee means in the home. “People often arrive scared, angry and distraught. Want to have those tough conversations? And in practice, if you’re used to taking a shower at 7:30 every day and someone else is standing in it, or your guest gets sick, how do you handle that? The practical and emotional component can be intense, especially if it takes longer.

