World’s third largest diamond discovered in Botswana – Science

Debswana, a diamond producer from Botwana, said on Wednesday it had found a 1,098-carat diamond in the South African country. According to the company, this is the third largest such diamond ever to be found.

The diamond, discovered on June 1, was presented to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the capital, Gaborone.

It would be the third largest diamond in the world, according to Lynette Armstrong, director of Debswana. The discovery “brings hope to a struggling nation,” she added.

The largest known diamond is the 3,100-carat Cullinan, discovered in South Africa in 1905. The second, of 1,109 carats, was discovered in 2015 at the Karowe mine in northeastern Botswana. Botswana is Africa’s largest diamond producer.

The diamond, discovered on June 1, was presented to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the capital, Gaborone. It would be the third largest diamond in the world, according to Lynette Armstrong, director of Debswana. The discovery “brings hope to a struggling nation,” she added. The largest known diamond is the 3,100-carat Cullinan, discovered in South Africa in 1905. The second, of 1,109 carats, was discovered in 2015 at the Karowe mine in northeastern Botswana. Botswana is Africa’s largest diamond producer.