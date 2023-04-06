Last month was the second hottest March on record globally. This is reported by the European climate service Copernicus. It wasn’t until March 2016 that it got even hotter.

Air temperatures in southern and central Europe were above average, while temperatures in northern Europe were mostly below average. Copernicus said large parts of northern Africa, northeastern North America and Australia were much warmer than normal. This was also the case in Asia, where many temperature records were recorded for the month of March. On the other hand, it was much colder than average in western and central North America.

Wetter than average

In part of Europe, March was also wetter than average. This was the case in Western and North Eastern Europe. On the Iberian Peninsula, on the other hand, conditions were drier. It was very hot in Spain and forest fires were already raging in the north of the country. Outside of Europe, parts of the United States, Asia, New Zealand and Australia, among others, were wetter than average. Heavy rains caused flooding in many areas.

Heat can be linked to global warming. Climate change not only contributes to warmer weather, but also leads to more extreme weather conditions such as drought or heavy rains.