World’s only perfectly healthy ninelings on their first birthday: ‘They’re all different’ | Abroad

guinness world recordThe nine babies born in quick succession in Morocco last year are healthy and doing well. “They all started crawling. Some can even walk if they hold on to something,” says a proud father.

The pregnancy of Halima Cissé, 26, made news in Africa last year. The Malian woman gave birth to five girls and four boys at 30 weeks’ gestation – two more than doctors had previously determined in her overcrowded belly. Because Cisse needed special care, she was airlifted to the private clinic Ain Borja in Casablanca, Morocco. All the babies there were born by caesarean section and are still in the same clinic.

“It’s not always easy, but it’s great,” Father Abdelkader Arby told the BBC† “When we look at all the babies in a row, we are relieved. Then we forget everything. The father, an officer in the Malian army, has just returned to Morocco for the first time in six months, accompanied by their daughter from three-year-old Souda “I’m super happy to be reunited with my wife and kids.”

In the clinic, the family is having a small birthday party today, with the nurses and some residents of the apartment where the mother lives with her children. “Nothing better than the first year. We will remember this great moment.

The text continues below this video

Rare

Having ninetlets is extremely rare. Often having so many children at once is associated with medical complications, which means that some babies do not survive the entire pregnancy. But Halima Cissé’s children were born healthy as if by a miracle.

Professor Youssef Alaoui, medical director of the Casablanca clinic where the nine shoots were born, said earlier that 10 doctors and 25 paramedics attended the C-section. “It really is an extremely rare case, it’s exceptional,” he said. Babies weighed between 500 grams and 1 kilogram at birth and had to stay in incubators for about two to three months.

Single personality

The boys are called Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji and Bah. The girls go through life like Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou. All children have a “unique personality”, according to the father. “They all have a different character. Some are quiet, others make more noise and cry a lot. They are all very different, which is normal.

The family is grateful to the Malian government for all their help. “The Malian State has done everything possible to care for and care for the nine babies and their mother. It’s not easy, but it’s beautiful and something heartwarming,” he said. origin, says their father, “Everyone really wants to see the babies with their own eyes, their family, their friends, our hometown, the whole country.”

past records

The Guinness World Record has already been set in octuplets, in 2009 in the United States, with all babies also surviving. Ninetons were born in Australia in 1971 and in Malaysia in 1999, but none of the babies lived more than a day. The eight children of former world record holder Nadya Suleman are now thirteen years old.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: