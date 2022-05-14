World’s largest ‘sphere’ becomes center of Las Vegas GP

Miami is barely over, but Formula 1 in the United States continues to unravel. The sport has signed a deal with Madison Square Garden to host the largest spherecurrently under construction, will be the centerpiece of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

the said MSG sphere is a large spherical surface and falls in the middle of the Las Vegas GP circuit, between turns 6 and 7 just after the first straight.

Screen of three soccer fields

The sphere costs $1.2 billion, is 112 meters tall with 17,500 seats and contains both an outdoor and indoor LED screen with the highest resolution in the world. The screen covers an area of ​​approximately three football pitches and wraps above and behind the audience.

F1 takes a risk

Las Vegas is different from other races; Formula 1 and Liberty Media promote the race in Las Vegas themselves. Where normally a race promoter pays F1 to race in a city, F1 owners now take on all Grand Prix responsibilities.

Liberty Media recently announced that it has already purchased land for $240 million to place the pit lane and paddock there next year.

We surprised our drivers with some news earlier this year… Do you think they are excited?#F1 #GPLasVegas @Vegas pic.twitter.com/wkgI5FtP7a — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022

Zak Brown full of praise

McLaren team boss Zak Brown spoke last weekend in Miami about the risk F1 is taking with this. “I think Liberty’s dedication to Formula 1 has been incredible. The fact that Liberty sometimes puts their own hand in the fire for the Business show it too.”

One of the longest circuits

The circuit itself has not yet been built. It has 14 turns and is 6.12 kilometers long, making it the longest circuit on the calendar after Spa-Francorchamps. Drivers can reach top speeds of over 340 kilometers per hour.

