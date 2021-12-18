World Short Course Championships: Gold for Mixed Relay Swimmers | sport

The Netherlands started with Toussaint as the only finalist with a woman on her back. Kamminga then made up for part of the deficit and so did Kromowidjojo. De Boer overtook the rest of the competition in the final 50 meters and gave the Netherlands their first gold at this World Cup.

The Netherlands qualified third for the final. Tessa Giele, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje and Kim Busch clocked 1.38.38 on Saturday morning.

Kamminga money

Kamminga had already won silver in the 200-meter breaststroke earlier today. The 26-year-old Katwijker arrived in Abu Dhabi Bath with a time of 2.02.42. He could no longer trace American Nic Fink. He won in 2.02.28. American Will Licon won bronze.

Kamminga had qualified for the final with the fastest time, but had to make up for a considerable gap. It worked for the most part, only Fink could no longer be found.

Kamminga had previously missed a medal in the 100-meter breaststroke. He then placed fourth. Kamminga won silver in the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Toussaint and Steenbergen outside the medals

Kira Toussaint failed to win a medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the World Short Course Championship. The 27-year-old swimmer clocked 2: 04.74 and was seventh. The world title went to American Ryan White, who beat Canadian Kylie Masse with 2.01.58.

Toussaint, who won two medals in the number relay on Friday, was also good for seventh place in the 200-meter backstroke heats: 2: 05.27. Last month, she won the European title in the 200-meter backstroke in 2.01.26, a time faster than White won the world title.

Swimmer Marrit Steenbergen won next to the medals in the 100-meter freestyle. She was eighth in 52.40. The world title went to Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong who beat Sarah Sjöström. She won in 50.98, breaking Ranomi Kromowidjojo’s 2018 championship record.

Fastest Kromowidjojo in the 50-meter butterfly final

Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Maaike de Waard qualified for the final in the 50-meter butterfly. Kromowidjojo, world champion on this track in 2018, had by far the best time with 24.61. Maaike de Waard arrived at 25.19 and it was good for the fourth time.

Thom de Boer qualified for the final in the 50-meter freestyle. With 20.98, he finished second in his semi-final behind Canada’s Joshua Liendo Edwards. In total he had the fourth time. Jesse Puts did not succeed. The 2016 world champion arrived at 21.41 and became thirteenth.

Marrit Steenbergen reached the final in the 100-meter medley. She clocked the seventh fastest time with 58.75. Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova was the fastest with 58.25. Kim Busch did not succeed. She was sixteenth at 59.82.