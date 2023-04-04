World record holder Duplantis returns to Hengelo for the FBK Games | Sport Other

04 apr 2023 om 12:28

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis will come to Hengelo in June for the third consecutive year for the FBK Games. The 23-year-old Swede, originally from the United States, holds the indoor and outdoor world record.

In 2021, Duplantis was the first athlete from the Netherlands to jump over 6.10 meters in his FBK Games debut. Last year, he had to settle for 6.01 meters in the rain.

The Tokyo Olympic champion wanted to attack his own world record during the last edition of the FBK Games. The organization had taken out an insurance policy specifically for Duplantis in order to be able to pay him a premium of 25,000 euros in this case. But the rain prevented Duplantis from approaching his then world record (6.20 meters). “Mother Nature didn’t cooperate,” the Swede said at the time.

Duplantis then succeeded in improving his world records. This record is now 6.21 meters outdoors and 1 centimeter more indoors. On Sunday June 4, he jumps again at Hengelo.

“The spectators always cheer me on and that gives me extra energy,” says Duplantis. “I can’t wait to come back and experience it all again. Also, the FBK stadium is a place where I can really deliver and where you can jump high. I can’t wait to see what I can do this year with my mars. “