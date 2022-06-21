World premiere in San Francisco “an honor” for director Nasr – Wel.nl

Dutch LGBTQ film El Houb premiered Monday night in San Francisco. Having the film screened there for the first time in front of an audience was a great honor for director Shariff Nasr, he says in the Instagram Stories of the Frameline queer film festival.

“It took us nine years to make this movie, from inception to now,” Nasr said in the clip. “And it’s an honor that we can have a world premiere in the city of Harvey Milk.” Milk was a prominent gay rights activist and San Francisco city councilman, one of the first openly gay city officials in the United States.

Lead actor Fahd Larhzaoui was also present at the premiere. From the red carpet of the famous Castro Theater, he declares among other things in the Instagram Stories of the festival: “I play Karim, and it is an honor to be here and to show you this love story.”

theatrical performance

The character Larhzaoiu plays in El Houb is a man who has decided to come out to his Moroccan-Dutch parents. Emmanuel Ohene Boafo, winner of the Louis d’Or, plays his partner and Nasrdin Dchar can be seen in the film as an important person from Karim’s past. El Houb’s story is partly based on Larhzaoui’s own experiences, which he once made into a play.

The largely Arabic film was recently shot in the Netherlands. The intention is that El Houb can be seen in Dutch cinemas in October 2022. The drama is the feature debut of Shariff Nasr, who has already made his mark with short films and as a screenwriter.