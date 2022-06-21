World premiere in San Francisco “an honor” for director Nasr – Wel.nl

Tue. Jun 21st, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden Why is Kate Bush scoring another big hit with Running Up That Hill? The fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things responds 2 min read

Why is Kate Bush scoring another big hit with Running Up That Hill? The fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things responds

Maggie Benson 16 hours ago 73
No less than 19 tornadoes rage in the middle of the United States No less than 19 tornadoes rage in the middle of the United States 2 min read

No less than 19 tornadoes rage in the middle of the United States

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 135
Antwerp student Ante Pask (21) wins the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York with a short film: "I Thought: Act Crazy" (Antwerp) Antwerp student Ante Pask (21) wins the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York with a short film: “I Thought: Act Crazy” (Antwerp) 3 min read

Antwerp student Ante Pask (21) wins the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York with a short film: “I Thought: Act Crazy” (Antwerp)

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 116
Kevin Spacey in British justice: what is he accused of? † NOW Kevin Spacey in British justice: what is he accused of? † NOW 3 min read

Kevin Spacey in British justice: what is he accused of? † NOW

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 152
Netflix's Nuclear Weapons Action Movie Is The Global Hit Right Now Netflix’s Nuclear Weapons Action Movie Is The Global Hit Right Now 4 min read

Netflix’s Nuclear Weapons Action Movie Is The Global Hit Right Now

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 106
Tom Hanks on his role in Philadelphia: straight as gay is no longer possible - and rightly so Tom Hanks on his role in Philadelphia: straight as gay is no longer possible – and rightly so 1 min read

Tom Hanks on his role in Philadelphia: straight as gay is no longer possible – and rightly so

Maggie Benson 5 days ago 82

You may have missed

World premiere in San Francisco "an honor" for director Nasr – Wel.nl World premiere in San Francisco “an honor” for director Nasr – Wel.nl 2 min read

World premiere in San Francisco “an honor” for director Nasr – Wel.nl

Maggie Benson 15 mins ago 19
"A lot of space in court" (video) “A lot of space in court” (video) 2 min read

“A lot of space in court” (video)

Phil Schwartz 16 mins ago 19
Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport 2 min read

Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport

Queenie Bell 20 mins ago 20
Israeli Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament, New Opportunity for Netanyahu NOW Israeli Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament, New Opportunity for Netanyahu NOW 1 min read

Israeli Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament, New Opportunity for Netanyahu NOW

Harold Manning 24 mins ago 15