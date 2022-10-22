The Orange Lionesses will meet defending champions USA at the World Cup group stage in Australia and New Zealand next year. National coach Andries Jonker’s side were in Pot 2 in the draw and were seeded in Group E with the four-time world champion, meaning Dutch footballers play all their group matches in New Zealand. -Zealand.

The Netherlands against the United States means a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. Then the “Leeuwinnen” lost 2-0 against the American footballers. The two teams also met in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games last year. The Netherlands, then led by national coach Sarina Wiegman, lost to world No. 1 in Yokohama via penalties. From Pot 3 came World Cup debutant Vietnam as their opponents. It is not yet known which country from Pot 4 will complete the group. Thailand’s winner against Cameroon will face Portugal just before the World Cup. The winner can join the Netherlands, the United States and Vietnam.

The World Cup kicks off in Auckland on July 20, with the final in Sydney on August 20. Group A, C, E and G matches will be played in the New Zealand cities of Auckland, Dunedin, Wellington and Hamilton. In Australia, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide host matches in Groups B, D, F and H. The Netherlands therefore play all their group matches in New Zealand.

Dutch footballers struggled to qualify for their third consecutive World Cup. After last summer’s disappointing European Championship in England, where the Orange side got stuck in the quarter-finals as defending champions, the KNVB decided to sack national coach Mark Parsons. With his successor Jonker on the bench, the Orange only won the last World Cup qualifier against Iceland 1-0 well before injury time. As a result, the “Lionesses” avoided the play-offs and qualified as group winners for the 2023 World Cup.

Jonker was present in Auckland during the draw. The national coach attends numerous seminars there on all aspects of the organization of the World Cup. In the next few days, Jonker will search for suitable training facilities and hotels with the team leader. In the coming month, participating countries are expected to record their choices. Jonker will return to the Netherlands at the end of next week.

Pauw v hosts Australia, Wiegman meets Denmark

Vera Pauw will play with the Irish soccer players on the opening day of the World Cup next year. Ireland, who qualified for the final round for the first time under the Dutch national coach, will face Australia on July 20 in Sydney. This country, along with New Zealand, will host the ninth Women’s World Cup. New Zealand play the opening match of the World Cup against Norway in Auckland. These countries are classified in group A. Ireland ended up in group B with Australia and will directly face this country during the first day of the World Cup. Nigeria and Canada are the other opponents of Pauw’s team. Sarina Wiegman has been placed in Group D with European champions England. The English open their World Cup on July 22 in the Australian city of Brisbane against a country that qualifies for the World Cup via the intercontinental plays against Denmark and China. .

See the full group breakdown below.





