World champion Nyck de Vries continues to dream of Formula 1 after winning the lottery

Perhaps he was therefore destined to be crowned the first Dutch world champion in motorsport in Berlin. In any case, seizing this world title was not obvious, he hastened to add. “It’s the most competitive racing category there is. Before last weekend there were eighteen drivers who could claim the championship. It was hard to predict.”

The fact that he finished eighth in the final race in Berlin after previous victories in Saudi Arabia and Valencia and that he is still the overall winner, says enough for him. “In fact, it was a lottery that would win the world title.”

Roll of honor

De Vries knew in advance that he had a good chance of coming out on top. His record from last weekend was already going home. He became world karting champion in 2010 and 2011. Two seasons ago, in 2019, he won the battle of Formula 2.

With a seat at Mercedes, he not only had the best equipment in the electric class. In Stoffel Vandoorne he also had the dream teammate. “I’m constantly learning from him, it’s an ongoing process. We have the best relationship in the world.” Grid. We know each other, we respect each other and we wish each other every success. He certainly contributed to my victory in this championship. From the first to the last race, we did everything together. “