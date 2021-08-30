Work: EM is looking for students with journalistic ambitions
Journalists writing with a sharp pen and a nose for news who want to write news reports, journalistic reports or reports and interviews.
video reporter who’s not afraid to step on the scene and speak to other students on campus and who wants to do video reports about student life in Rotterdam and more.
Camerapersoon as / of video editor who goes alone with a reporter to tell a story and / or who can quickly make beautiful edits for EM video productions.
We appreciate that you already have some experience, but it is not necessary. Journalistic ambition, enthusiasm and talent for the image or the text are. We also expect you to be available throughout the 2021-2022 academic year to work on a production at least once or twice a month.
An interesting side job in which you gain experience and can find out if a career in journalism is something for you. You will receive financial compensation for the work you do for EM. You will be guided in your work by professional journalists and you will find yourself in a friendly, committed and astute team.
Send an e-mail to [email protected] before Monday 13 September specifying:
- as an “application” title + the position that interests you;
- in a maximum of 200 words why you are suitable for this;
- relevant writing, stage or camera experience in a brief resume;
- relevant productions (text or image) in appendix;
- and your name, age and education.
You can address the mail to Tim Ficheroux, editor-in-chief at EM. If you have any questions about the vacancy, please contact the editors at the same email address.