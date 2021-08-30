Work: EM is looking for students with journalistic ambitions

Journalists writing with a sharp pen and a nose for news who want to write news reports, journalistic reports or reports and interviews.

video reporter who’s not afraid to step on the scene and speak to other students on campus and who wants to do video reports about student life in Rotterdam and more.

Camerapersoon as / of video editor who goes alone with a reporter to tell a story and / or who can quickly make beautiful edits for EM video productions.

We appreciate that you already have some experience, but it is not necessary. Journalistic ambition, enthusiasm and talent for the image or the text are. We also expect you to be available throughout the 2021-2022 academic year to work on a production at least once or twice a month.