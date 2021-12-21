Woodhouse beats Wilson, Rodriguez gives the impression

The first match of the evening was between Luke Woodhouse and James Wilson, number 44 and 84 in the world rankings. At the start of the match they weren’t much different from each other and what was particularly striking was that both men played particularly hard in the leg that the other was allowed to start. This meant the game was completely even after two sets.

Then it was Woodhouse, 33, who was the first to keep his own decor. It wasn’t easy for ‘Woody’. It took a decisive step, but Wilson did not give up in this step.

Wilson was then cleared to start the fourth set, but “Jammy Dodger” had to watch his opponent sweep 128 off the board. With that, Wilson lost hope for a good result and saw Woodhouse finish in style moments later. It was a finish of 116 that immediately marked the end of the race.