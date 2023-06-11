Wooden satellites? Japan sees a future

It may seem strange to send a wooden satellite into space. Because wood isn’t as strong as metal, is it? ISS researchers have discovered that wood is quite strong in space. And the material is much cleaner than metal.

In 2020, Japan announced its intention to manufacture a wooden satellite for the first time. This is in response to the growing problem of space junk. Many organizations do not properly configure their satellites for reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere. This leads to dangerous metal parts floating in space.

Wooden satellites for a cleaner atmosphere

A wooden satellite might just be the solution. For when it falls back to earth, the wood burns. This means less waste is released into the atmosphere, which is better for animal and human safety.

Although we’re not really running out of space yet, experts say it’s space junk A serious problem become. The ISS has had to avoid space debris on several occasions in recent years. And it will only become more dangerous as more and more space stations and satellites begin to orbit the Earth.

When will the first go into space?

Kyoto University is working with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on a new wooden satellite. The team tested three different types of wood by floating them in space outside the ISS.

They discovered that the material was not affected by cosmic rays or solar particles. The wood was still intact after ten months in space.

The satellite is now almost done be launched. And if it works well, wood could actually become a new material for satellites. Then we may see more wooden satellites flying through the air in the future.

