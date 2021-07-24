“Won’t there soon be ten identical 2022 cars on the grid”

Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brawn isn’t afraid there will be ten identical cars on the grid by 2022. This despite the fact that new technical regulations, critics say, leave little behind. room for creativity.

Formula 1 presented a kind of prototype car of what the 2022 cars will look like. Aside from the fact that the color may not appeal to everyone, the 2022 rules are also very restrictive according to critics. For example, there would be little room for designers to come up with unique finds and their own ideas.

Red Bulls technical director Adrian Newey has previously described the new rules as lacking in excitement and as a “missed opportunity”. Over the weekend, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expressed fears that there is little room left for teams to distinguish themselves in terms of design. “The biggest difference will soon be made by the color palette. “

According to Brawn, one of the main people responsible for the new rules, it won’t be so bad. “There is certainly still room for individual interpretation,” he told FORMULA 1 Magazine. “There won’t be ten identical cars on the grid in the future.”

7,500 simulations

Brawn and his team also performed no less than 7,500 computer simulations on the concept of the new cars. The spearhead is that the drivers can follow themselves better and surpass themselves with the 2022 cars. “We just relied on the facts,” says Brawn, who describes the early reactions of fans and drivers to the design as “positive. “.

As you know overtaking is very difficult with current Formula 1 cars. It’s also because the teams design their own cars in such a way that they disrupt the sky behind them and make tracking difficult. However, according to Brawn, with the 2022 rules, steps were taken to prevent teams from starting over.

