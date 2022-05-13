Women’s World Cup draw on October 22 in Auckland

National coach Mark Parsons’ side are second in the group with 14 points, 1 point less than Iceland. The two countries will meet again at the end of the qualifying series, on September 6 in the Netherlands. The “Lionesses” qualify for a victory for the 2023 World Cup. In 2019, they reached the final of the world tournament in France. The United States were too strong in this area with 2-0.