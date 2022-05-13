Women’s World Cup draw on October 22 in Auckland
The FIFA World Cup draw will take place on Saturday, October 22 in the New Zealand city of Auckland. New Zealand will host the world final with Australia next year. Dutch soccer players have World Cup qualification in their hands.
National coach Mark Parsons’ side are second in the group with 14 points, 1 point less than Iceland. The two countries will meet again at the end of the qualifying series, on September 6 in the Netherlands. The “Lionesses” qualify for a victory for the 2023 World Cup. In 2019, they reached the final of the world tournament in France. The United States were too strong in this area with 2-0.
32 countries are participating in the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, eight more than in the previous World Cup. During the draw, at the Aotea Center in Auckland, participants will be divided into eight groups. In addition to the two host countries, nine teams have now qualified.
New Zealand will play the opening match in Auckland on July 20, the World Cup final will take place in Sydney, Australia on August 20. “Preparations for the biggest women’s sporting event are in full swing,” said Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of the FIFA World Football Association. “This World Cup has the potential to inspire and encourage girls and women to get involved in football.”
