Women’s room | The bridge

In the 1990s there was a meeting center for women in Kampen: Stichting De Ruimte. This foundation has worked for years to achieve this. Many women’s groups, from the Housewives Association to the Women’s Café Anna, were happy to use this tasteful meeting space. But times are changing, after an eventful existence, the De Ruimte foundation has decided to lead a dormant existence from now on. The foundation has often been the subject of publicity, among other things through the creation of a “Space” prize. An award that highlighted various women from Kampen with particular merits. Times have indeed changed in the meantime, there seems little need for a meeting center. Many women have been able to develop further through education and work, the struggle of women seems outdated. In the eyes of the directors, however, nothing could be further from the truth; substantive equality in all respects is sometimes difficult to find.

Nevertheless, the current council has decided to dissolve the foundation. A small balance will be made available to a designated fund. This De Ruimte Named Fund will make donations to benefit women in the municipality of Kampen, the Netherlands, who need space in the broadest sense. Everyone is welcome to nominate an organization or person that works specifically for the well-being and / or development of women in Kampen.

Please send your feedback to [email protected] and or [email protected]