With opponents like Jamaica, the United States, Great Britain, France and the surprising world champions Italy, the Dutch sprinters were unlucky in the series.

Additionally, the quartet had to deal with disappointment earlier with the cancellation of injured Jamile Samuel. Schippers is also far from in good shape, as evidenced by his disappointing elimination in the 200-meter semi-final.

From fisherman to captain

In the relay, things almost turned badly between the starter Visser and Schippers. Schippers had to hold back, caught up a lot, but then saw Sedney let go of the top of the field in the home stretch.

With fifth place the final seemed out of sight, but the 42.81 was still enough to qualify for the time-based final. “We made it unnecessarily exciting for ourselves,” said relieved starting rider Visser. “But of course it’s super beautiful.”

Schippers wanted to explain exactly what was wrong with the first substitution. “Normally we go in the straight line. But on this track the turn is a bit longer and that made me feel Fraction of a second too early. And then I had to press hard on the brakes. But then I went full blast. “