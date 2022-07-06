Women’s Hockey World Cup live on TV and online (including schedule)

The ladies are preparing for the World Cup of Hockey. This world championship takes place both in our own country, the Netherlands, and in Spain. Many World Cup matches are broadcast on Ziggo Sport, mainly on Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

To read also on which channel Ziggo Sports Football can be found from your TV provider.

dutch checkers

Of course, Dutch hockey players also participate in the world championship. Even if the ladies have seen better days (the Pro League was inaccessible this year for example), they will still feel very good after a 6-0 victory over China.

match schedule hockey world cup

Wednesday July 6

4:30 p.m.: Ireland – Germany (Ziggo Sports Football)

7:30 p.m.: the Netherlands – Japan (Ziggo Sports, Ziggo Sports Soccer)

– Japan (Ziggo Sports, Ziggo Sports Soccer) 9:30 p.m.: Australia – South Africa (Ziggo Sports Football)

Japan – Belgium is not broadcast.

Thursday July 7

4:30 p.m.: England – China (Ziggo Sports Football)

7:30 p.m.: India – New Zealand (Ziggo Sports Football)

9:30 p.m.: South Korea – Spain (Ziggo Sports Football)

Argentina – Canada is not broadcast.

Friday July 8

Broadcast schedule to follow, crossover matches

Saturday July 9

Broadcast schedule to follow, crossover matches

Sunday July 10

Broadcast schedule to follow, crossover matches

Monday July 11

Broadcast schedule to follow, crossover matches

tuesday july 12

The broadcast schedule follows, including:

5 p.m.: quarter-final 1

7:30 p.m.: quarter-finals 2

Wednesday July 13

The broadcast schedule follows, including:

7 p.m.: quarter-finals 3

9:30 p.m.: Quarter-finals 4

Saturday July 16

6:30 p.m.: semi-final 1

9:30 p.m.: semi-final 2

Sunday July 17

6:30 p.m.: consolation final

9:30 p.m.: FINAL

This hockey world cup for women to see on Ziggo Sport from Saturday July 2 to Sunday July 17, mainly on the thematic channel Ziggo Sport Voetbal. Important summaries can also be viewed on Gids.tv.