Woman gives birth on evacuation flight from Afghanistan

The plane eventually landed at Ramstein Military Air Base in Germany, an air base owned by the US Air Force. The mother and daughter were taken to a nearby hospital and are in good health.

The woman was evacuated with members of her family from the airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital. The US airlift is also facing logistical challenges. The Ramstein base is therefore now used for evacuations because the bases in the Persian Gulf have become very crowded. The Ramstein base in the south of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate should temporarily accommodate 7,500 evacuees.