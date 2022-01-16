Woman deliberately pushed onto the Brussels metro track: a Frenchman (23) arrested for attempted manslaughter | Abroad

Security camera footage shows how the man waits for a subway to arrive and then pushes the victim from the back. As the woman falls hard, her head on the rails, he quickly walks away. The alert driver was able to stop the metro just in time by using the emergency brake. According to STIB spokeswoman An Van Hamme, the driver “reacted very well”.

The victim was not touched and the travelers were able to recover it on the quay. The woman – like the subway driver – was taken to hospital in shock. The woman suffered only minor injuries.

23 year old Frenchman

The suspect is a 23-year-old Frenchman who first managed to flee on the metro track, but was arrested a little later in the De Brouckère metro station. “Thanks to the dissemination of images of the suspect within the police, he was intercepted a few minutes later while he was in the De Brouckère metro station,” said prosecutor Sarah Durant of the Brussels police. After being questioned by the police, the suspect was taken to a cell where he spent the night.

On Saturday, he was questioned by the investigating judge, then arrested “for attempted manslaughter”. The investigating judge also appointed a psychiatric expert to check the condition of the suspect. It is not yet known what possessed the man and whether he knew the victim.