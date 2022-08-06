Wolff would rather see Audi over Andretti as a new team in Formula 1

Jeen Grievin Saturday, August 6, 2022 12:08 PM – Last update: 12:28 PM

American Andretti Autosport would like to join Formula 1 as a team and is aiming for a place on the grid in 2024. However, Toto Wolff doesn’t like that and believes Andretti has no added value for the sport. He would prefer to see a brand like Audi have its own Formula 1 team.

Andretti Autosport, led by Michael Andretti, is eager to compete in motorsport’s premier class. The American brand is already active in other major racing classes, such as IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E. Now they want to take the next step and that is entering Formula 1. After having failed to win the Sauber team last year to take over, he now wants to make another attempt in 2024. However, many teams are not waiting for Andretti to arrive. An eleventh team on the grid would mean the prize money would have to be split between several names. If there’s an extra team in Formula 1, Wolff hopes it’s a brand that really adds something, like Audi.

Big brand better for F1 than Andretti

According to Wolff, Andretti just doesn’t have enough to offer Formula 1. “Andretti is a big name and I think they’ve shown great things in the United States. But it’s sport and business and we have to see what you can bring to the sport”, is it quoted by Motorsport.com. According to the Austrian Mercedes team boss, teams already participating benefit more from their own F1 team from Audi, for example. “If a manufacturer, an international or multinational group enters F1 and can show that they spend x dollars to activate different markets and in marketing, it is also valuable for all the other teams,” said Wolff. .

The new team must contribute to the total value of F1

According to Wolff, it is essential that new teams really contribute to Formula 1. Especially now that the sport has grown in popularity. According to Wolff, this will only increase further. “We hope to be able to do this with ten franchises. Allowing new franchises that contribute little to the total value of Formula 1 will not help.”