Wolff sees opportunities in America: “Good track to overtake and run”

After a one-year absence, the Formula 1 circus will land on American soil this weekend. Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff can’t wait to see the passionate American fans. Plus, he predicts a race that will once again be full of fun.

“We are very happy to be back in Austin,” Wolff said. “COTA is a lot of fun for the drivers and there are fast corners and a very technical part, plus the circuit also has good overtaking opportunities,” admits the Mercedes team director. With a victory in America, the German formation would gain three victories in a row. With that, they would deal a blow to the rival for the Red Bull Racing title.

The article continues on video

Turkey

The Austrian looks back on excellent performances in Russia and Turkey. “In Istanbul, Valtteri Bottas was extremely dominant in dangerous conditions. For Lewis Hamilton, it was mainly a question of limiting the damage ”, explains Wolff. Mercedes team boss is enigmatic about haggling with Hamilton’s pit stop: “When you’re racing you always want to have a spot on the track to score more points. are as a runner and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Constructors’ Championship

Bottas ‘victory was also good for the constructors’ championship. “It was a huge boost for Bottas himself. He also helped the team in the battle for the constructors’ title, we now have a bigger lead, “concludes Wolff. The US circuit should suit the German team better. Mercedes have won five times over. over the past six years.