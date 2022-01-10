Wolff returns as national coach of Dutch track sprinters
René Wolff returns to the Dutch cycling association KNWU as the national trainer of track sprinters. The 43-year-old German succeeds Hugo Haak, who announced his departure after the successful Olympic Games in Japan. Wolff will succeed Haak, 30, effective February 1, who was named Coach of the Year for the second time at Sportgala last month.
The German also worked at KNWU as the national sprint team coach between 2010 and 2017. Wolff left because he didn’t think there was enough budget available to work optimally for the Games. from Tokyo. He became performance manager at the NOC * NSF sports umbrella, but returned to the velodrome a year later as New Zealand’s national coach. The German is now back to work in the Netherlands.
“I am honored to be able to continue Hugo’s work,” said Wolff, responsible for Olympic champions Harrie Lavreysen and Shanne Braspennincx, among others, and team sprinters who have been inaccessible for years. “I have followed with admiration what he has accomplished over the past few years. It is a huge challenge for me to work with this successful group leading up to the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. I look forward to working with the best sports group and help they take the next step.
Wolff will join the team in February at the sprinters training camp in Portugal. “I think René is the right person to give the next impetus to the track sprint program and I look forward to this collaboration with great confidence,” said head coach Jan van Veen.
