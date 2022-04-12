Wolff defends Domenicali: ‘It doesn’t matter to TV fans where they drive’

Toto Wolff is happy that Formula 1 has once again expanded its calendar with an additional race in the United States in the form of Las Vegas. Some critics think another race in the country is too good a thing, but according to Wolff, it makes little difference to viewers where people are driving.

Starting in 2023, there will be driving on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The new race in the American desert city was received with different sounds. Some are very excited about the unique location, others find it a shame that so many new circuits are appearing on the calendar and that it will now be the third American race on the calendar in a world sport.

The article continues below the video

New audience

Despite the many comments Domenicali receives, he can count on Wolff’s support. “I think Stefano is doing a great job of finding a balance between interesting new places, which are not only attractive from a financial point of view, but also attract new audiences to continue to develop the sport,” said to the Austrian Total Motorsport†

It doesn’t matter to viewers

The boss of the Mercedes team continues his speech. “It’s fantastic that two more circuits are being added. Especially in Miami and Las Vegas. I think most fans who follow Formula 1 via TV or social media don’t really care where they’re driving. But that’s my opinion. Baku, for example, is not a traditional race, but it’s a fantastic place. It’s important for local fans to race in such iconic places. You saw it again in Melbourne “, he concludes.