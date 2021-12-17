To gain independence from oil-producing countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, energy transfer is needed. That change is very important to leave to activists and environmental groups Alien of Afshin. They chase big companies like Shell, but they can do nothing about it.

The site is ready for Rutte IV, but what is the purpose of the new cabinet? The long-serving Rutte III cabinet will become the ‘Missionary’ Rutte IV cabinet in a few weeks. In full accordance with Dutch tradition and political culture, new elections have been avoided. Incidentally, new elections do not really oppose a split in politics: they will only lead to a change of some seats.

The alliance agreement will soon be converted into a coalition agreement. Economists are rightly wondering whether the negotiators did not allow themselves to be guided by the exaggerated picture of the current economic growth. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is in the process of raising interest rates and ending financial and emergency aid packages.

Instability due to monetary growth, Russia-Ukraine conflict

Monetary developments in the United States will not be without consequences for the policy of the European Central Bank (ECB). But the ECB cannot raise interest rates in the short term or cancel emergency assistance. This could actually lead to a severe economic crisis. The southern member states of the eurozone will be in serious trouble as a result. Whether the Rutte IV coalition agreement can be fully implemented depends on a number of factors that the political parties negotiating have no control over. There are also geopolitical developments that could undermine this alliance agreement.