Your whole body benefits from a healthy diet, including your brain. But what can you take to keep your brain healthy? The best Belgian neurologist Steven Laureys lists fourteen foods.

“Nuts, fruits and vegetables, fish, whole grains, and olive oil positively influence healthy aging, both physically and mentally,” says neurologist and author Steven Laureys. to the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “In fact, studies show that healthy foods, like a Mediterranean diet, can make your brain look up to seven years younger. In these studies, people are always divided into three groups. Those who eat very healthy, those who live off fast food, and those who fall somewhere in between. And then it turns out that there is a significant link between what the subjects eat, their cognitive functioning and the development of dementia.

To make it easier for you, here is a list of fourteen foods that are good for a healthy brain:

nuts

oily fish

blueberries

lawyers

pumpkin seeds

green tea

Eggs

fermented products, such as yogurt, sauerkraut, or kimchi

tomatoes and watermelon

Broccoli

raisins

dark chocolate

sage

spinach and other leafy vegetables

